news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 26 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned to the field against Atalanta after an absence that began in May, has become the oldest Milan player to play in Serie A in the three-point era, with his 41 years and 146 days. The previous record was held by Alessandro Costacurta.



“I have missed the fans so much, they are the ones who give me help and the adrenaline to continue,” he explained to Dazn. “But I feel good: it’s been a year and two months since I felt like I did today, today I feel free to do what I love, which is to play football. I suffered a lot, even in the last months of last year I was suffering, I wanted to give hand, but when you’re not well it’s difficult to help the team I could have had the surgery 6 months before when I did it but I understood that it could be our year and I promised the coach that I would be close to the team It was a particular year, difficult even on a mental level, even with the tragedy of Mino”, continues Ibrahimovic referring to Raiola. “But when I’m healthy I’m stronger than everyone. Every workout I do, I get better.”



(ANSA).

