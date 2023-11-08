FC Barcelona | What is Barça Games?

11/08/2023 at 19:00 CET

Joan Laporta presented this Wednesday the first global video game platform created by a sports club at the Barça Immersive Tour

“Barça Games responds to the Club’s commitment to continue being leaders in the face of new opportunities and promote the construction of the Espai Barça Digital,” explained the president.

Barça Games, the first global video game platform created by a sports club, was presented this Wednesday with the club’s objective of launching initiatives to create a long-term digital space where culés can interact in a way never before imagined. The platform was born from the collaboration between FC Barcelona, ​​together with Mas Ros Media and FiReSPORTS, and users will have access to a series of activities that will encourage interaction with other fans. The launch of this new platform is part of the entity’s commitment to the creation of digital entertainment content, along with the purpose of approaching new audiences and reaching new generations.

The event in which the next launch of Barça Games was presented, which It is scheduled to be released next April 2024., was held in the Barça Immersive Tour, in the largest immersive room in Europe in a sports museum, and had the participation of the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta. Marcos Santana, founder of Mas Ros Media, and Rodrigo Figueroa Reyes, founder and CEO of FIReSPORTS, also attended the presentation.

“The creation of the Barça Games platform responds to the Club’s clear commitment to continue being leaders in the face of new opportunities and promote the construction of the Espai Barça Digital“, bringing together all the culés we have around the world in the same digital community and also reinforcing their feeling of belonging to FC Barcelona,” he stated. John Laporta. A speech that has focused above all on the entity’s leadership in the digital field that, in 2022, and for the second consecutive year, generated more engagement with its fans – more than 1,400 million interactions – worldwide and established itself as the most followed sports entity on social networks, with more than 400 million followers.

Sports and video games, all on a single platform

Marcos Santana, founder of Mas Ros Media, highlighted in his speech that “the appearance of Broadband completely fragmented entertainment, sports and video games together became the leaders of the sector” and added that Barça Games “It is the representation of both on a single platform and under the Barça brand, one of the most important and relevant in sport in the entire world“.

For his part, Rodrigo Figueroa Reyes, founder and CEO of FiReSPORTS, has also advanced: “Barça Games will become the dream of the most important brands in the world, because it will allow them connect with one of the most complex and difficult to reach audiences, through creative, sophisticated and unique formatsfrom the hand of the legendary FC Barcelona”.

A Virtual Farmhouse for Barcelona gamers

The platform is in full development, but in the coming months there will be different announcements and activations that will reveal the scope of this project that unites traditional sport with gaming and sports. As the scheduled date approaches, new details will be revealed, but in the presentation some of the different activities with which users will be able to enjoy the platform have been anticipated. Listen to music through Spotify, play your favorite video games, participate in tournaments, socialize with other fans, access the exclusive store to buy Barça Games t-shirts, as well as tickets for concerts or sports tournaments. At the moment you can reserve the Homer card here.

Barça Games will offer on-demand content, fostering a highly interactive digital community around FC Barcelona and accessible to fans around the world. Furthermore, and thanks to these different functionalities, lUsers will accumulate points that will allow them to be part of the Virtual Masia, a mythical and unique place in the world, which has trained some of the most important players in the history of FC Barcelona, ​​and which will now launch its most digital version. In this sense, the Virtual Masia will have the objective of training gamers, both the most professional and the occasional ones, and promote educational proposals with axes such as streaming, production, social media management and broadcast.