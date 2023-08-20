Discover the Surprising Best Drink to Consume After Sports: Craft Beer

Hiking: the Best Drink to Drink After Sport Has Been Revealed

Going for a walk to keep fit or for your health is a great choice. You can go trekking in the mountains, breathing fresh and clean air, enjoying fantastic landscapes and indescribable panoramas. There are those who prefer the sea, and going jogging on the seafront offers the possibility of admiring the water moving in all seasons, giving us the feeling of vitality.

During these walks, whether alone or in company, it always happens to take a break, to eat and drink something light. Several thirst-quenching and most suitable drinks for sports are suggested. Many people recommend drinking water to stay hydrated, yet it’s not enough because you lose minerals when you sweat. Furthermore, physical activity consumes a lot of energy, which is why hydration is not enough. Therefore, many people buy energy and sports drinks; but is it the right choice?

What is the best drink to drink during sports?

During physical effort, our body needs a complete supply. In addition to hydration, there is a need for carbohydrates, vitamins B1, B2 and B6, sodium, potassium, and antioxidants. Athletes rely on brands known in the world of sport, buying sports drinks that contain the properties listed above. Additionally, sportsmen and women should also learn which drinks to use depending on the activity.

For example, if you train for less than or up to an hour, water may suffice, and it is advisable to drink it before, if possible during and after physical effort. If, on the other hand, the activity lasts from one to three hours, it is not enough to hydrate, but it is necessary to consume a drink that contains carbohydrates to provide energy to the body. Furthermore, add sodium for sweat losses and vitamins B1, B2, and B6 to favor the assimilation of carbohydrates.

If the effort of the activity lasts from three hours onwards, add potassium to the ingredients suggested before; it would be the best thing to do. When you tire your body so much, you tend to lose this mineral (potassium), so bringing it back into the body is necessary. They are also important antioxidants, such as vitamins C, E, and zinc, as they favor the elimination of toxic waste produced by the action of the cells.

After understanding all this information, you will think you are looking for a magical, unobtainable, and very expensive drink. In reality, the truth is much simpler. There is no need to go looking for something special and unknown, but the solution is right next to each of us; a drink that no one would ever expect. Despite the prejudices and false myths to dispel, it has a low amount of sugars, contains magnesium, phosphorus, and calcium. What is it about? Beer, especially artisanal.

Craft Beer: The Perfect Drink for Sports

For the uninitiated, after a tiring day of trekking or jogging, drinking a moderate amount of beer is healthy. It is not news invented by us because we are beer lovers, but is a fact confirmed by a study published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition. Also, Dr. Luca Gattesi, counselor of SINSEB (Italian Society of Nutrition, Sport, and Wellness) and doctor of the Italian national football team, has declared: “If limited to a small amount, beer is even more valuable than any other energy supplement because it is more complete.”

However, it depends a lot on the quality, type, and alcohol content of the beer. Moderate consumption is recommended due to the presence of alcohol, which can be harmful. In fact, Dr. Gattesi has suggested to all sportsmen the best beers to consume, far from exertion, that is, those low-alcohol and artisanal, like one Gose or one Weiss without exceeding 3 or 4 degrees. Unfiltered craft beers contain waters full of magnesium accompanied by a low level of sugars, phosphorus, calcium, and complex B. The blonde, which contains all these ingredients, turns out to be a much more complete supplement than commercially available sports drinks. Beer is made with hops which, as if that weren’t enough, have antioxidant properties.

The quantities to drink, recommended by Dr. Gattesi, are: one 330ml bottle per day for women, while for men it increases to two bottles a day. Therefore, one must pay attention to the quality of the beer, moreover it must be artisanal and one must not exaggerate, moving towards low alcohol content, since a high level of alcohol is capable of eliminating all the benefits listed so far.

