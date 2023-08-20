Netflix Brings Games to Your Home Screen From Benzinga Italia

© Reuters. Netflix brings games to the main screen

Netflix Inc. (:NASDAQ:) is catapulting its entry into gaming beyond mobile interfaces.

What happened

Netflix’s journey into gaming began with the launch of mobile games in November 2021, when they were made available exclusively on iOS and Android. Since the beginning of its adventure in the gaming world, the mobile game library has grown rapidly, now boasting more than 63 titles.

Finally, the company has started testing cross-device playability. The company’s latest initiative involves a limited beta test, initially targeted at a select group of members in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Two games are part of this initial test: Oxenfree Of Night School Studioa Netflix game studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventurean arcade gem mining game.

For TV users, the experience integrates smartphones as controllers, while PC and Mac users can access the gaming platform via Netflix.com on compatible browsers, adding a level of convenience for those who prefer keyboard and mouse interaction.

“This limited beta is to test our game streaming technology and controller, and improve the member experience over time,” he said. Mike Greenthe company’s VP of games, in a blog post on Monday.

Because it is important

Netflix’s push into multi-device gaming comes as no surprise given the company’s earlier announcement of a content lineup with 40 new games expected this year, in addition to the 70 games in development through partnerships.

