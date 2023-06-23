Dishes for baby food: it’s a melamine alarm. They would contain toxic substances

The plates and glasses used for baby food would be very risky to health due to a toxic substance, melamine.

All parents and families are located at use the colored containers daily and thick plastic dishes for baby food. They are found everywhere for all ages, with superheroes and princesses, animals and colors, but very few imagine the dangerous risk they face.

What transpired then is deeply disturbing because it is a widespread danger, which for years has been within everyone’s reach and widely used.

Highly dangerous children’s dishes

Plates, glasses, cutlery and the like intended for small children could be very dangerous and contain a toxic industrial substance: melamine. It is a resin which, in contact with food, becomes toxic as it is able to migrate from the dish, or in general from the object used, to the food, resulting mostly harmful.

Dishes for children at risk to health (tantasalute.it)

In 2022 member states decreed that the use of this material is worryingresulting harmful if combined with some elements. Especially when used with formaldehyde, used for coating dishes and considered among the most carcinogenic substances for humans, melamine can further increase its degree of danger, especially if used repeatedly.

According to some analyses, prolonged use of melamine would cause kidney stones and pain, damage fertility and be dangerous since the babies are in the belly. Indeed, it is precisely the little ones who are in serious danger. And the reason is not at all that difficult to guess. Not only because, at an early age, these are more vulnerable because they are growing and have a very low weight, but also because they have the habit of eating more slowly, thus being exposed to greater contact with consequent side effects.

The material however is used for bowls, ladles, cutting boards, cups, glasses. Its appearance is clear. And it has all the appearances of a soft, very light and resistant plastic. These resins have been used since the sixties and are now widespread everywhere. The advice at the moment is not to use these products e read on the label if there is written without melaminein which case it can be used. In the kitchen, on the other hand, the best solution is to use glass because it is the only non-hazardous substance like plastic and its derivatives.

