Amazon sells mobile air conditioners at bargain prices

Are you currently longing for a refreshing cool down in your own four walls? The Midea MPD-12CRN7 portable air conditioner promises exactly that – powerful yet quiet cooling that you can use flexibly in any room. In this article, we will take a closer look at Amazon’s current range and give you an assessment of the device.

Amazon: Mobile air conditioner at a bargain price

With the Midea mobile air conditioner MPD-12CRN7 you can keep a cool head even on hot days. The model offers at the Amazon price of 311,99 Euro A lot for the money (see offer on Amazon). In the price comparison, it costs at least 433 euros, so you can get a real bargain here.

Midea MPD-12CRN7

Instead of 649 euros RRP: mobile air conditioner with 12000 BTU and 3.5 kW, for room sizes up to 117 m³ (43 ㎡), mobile air conditioner with exhaust hose.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/23/2023 09:05

What does the Midea air conditioner offer you?

The air conditioning offers you a strong cooling performance for rooms with approx. 117 m³ or 43 m². What is special, however, is that it is hardly audible. The device should also maximal ‎63 dB be particularly quiet.

Another advantage of the Midea air conditioner is the integrated Air filter system, which removes pollutants, dust and allergens from the air. In addition, you are proportionate low weight not tied to a single room, but you can simply take the system with you and enjoy the pleasant coolness throughout the house.

The operation of the air conditioner is kept particularly simple. The clear LED-Display allows you to intuitively control the desired settings. You can adjust the temperature, fan speed and timer according to your preferences. It also has an energy efficient feature that helps you save energy while reducing your environmental impact.

More than 400 customers on Amazon have left their rating and give it a pretty good 4.2 out of 5 stars. Overall, the air conditioner offers you powerful yet quiet cooling for your home. With its mobility, simple operation and energy-efficient functions, it impresses across the board. Take advantage of the current offer on Amazon to ensure you cool down this summer. You will be able to spend the hot days in a particularly relaxed and comfortable way.

Midea MPD-12CRN7 now from €311.99 at Amazon

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/23/2023 09:05

You want another alternative? Then Amazon also has the right offer for you in store:

Rowenta AU5620 Turbo Eco Sense+

Instead of 699.99 euros RRP: Portable air conditioner, 3-in-1: air conditioner, dehumidifier and fan with 3500 watts and large cover.

The price may be higher now. Price from 06/23/2023 09:03

