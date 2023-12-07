GTA 6, the new American dream: the most anticipated video game of the moment has been revealed

About ten years after Grand Theft Auto 5, one of the best-selling and beloved video games of all time, Rockstar Games has unveiled GTA 6. The next episode in a saga that has bewitched millions of players around the world, in where you experience maximum freedom of action within a world to explore as you want, in a story that will once again intertwine the tale of today’s American metropolises between beautiful cars, characters to be discovered, stories on the margins and ‘high board, justice and crime. For the occasion we return to Vice City, one of the “symbolic” cities in Rockstar’s narrative, a sort of Los Angeles elevated to the nth degree in which most likely, anything will really happen. And this time with even more attention to the cinematic component, because Rockstar games are also unfiltered stories of society. GTA 6 will be released in 2025, but the trailer on YouTube already has millions of views.

by Tiziano Toniutti

