Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong held a bilateral meeting with Li Qiang | Lianhe Zaobao

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong recently met with Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Premier of the State Council, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The meeting, which took place on December 6, saw Li Qiang extend a warm welcome to Wong’s delegation and expressed his willingness to work with Singapore to promote cooperation and move towards higher goals in the new era.

Li Qiang highlighted the importance of this year for China and Singapore, citing the upgrade of China-Singapore relations to a comprehensive, high-quality forward-looking partnership announced earlier in the year. He emphasized the positive trend in high-level exchanges between the two countries and expressed China’s willingness to meet and communicate again with Lawrence Wong to exchange ideas on common issues.

In response, Lawrence Wong praised the excellent bilateral relations between Singapore and China and the positive momentum in high-level exchanges. He spoke about co-hosting the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting with Chinese Vice Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang and expressed optimism about fruitful results from the meeting.

During Wong’s visit, a signed article titled “Renewing, Reshaping and Consolidating New Zealand-China Cooperative Relations in a Turbulent World” was published in Lianhe Zaobao, highlighting the significance of the visit and the cooperation areas that cover key aspects of bilateral relations.

Lawrence Wong’s visit to China comes at the invitation of Ding Xuexiang, marking his second visit this year. The visit is expected to see the signing of more than 20 memoranda of understanding and agreements between the two countries.

The official Facebook page for more new information.

Share this: Facebook

X

