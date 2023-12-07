Home » AUSL | Communication and press
Health

AUSL | Communication and press

by admin

05/12/2023 – Facilitate access to health and social-health services in the hearing impaired and visually impaired people: this is the objective of new linguistic mediation and sign language interpreting service activated for the Local Health Authority of Parma, Ospedale Maggiore and accredited private centers in the province.

This is a new opportunity freeavailable for both hospital and local facilities, which allows citizens with auditory and auditory-visual vulnerabilities to be able to communicate with healthcare professionals thanks to the support of a professional interpreter of Italian Sign Language (Lis) or of Italian tactile sign language (List).

In fact, blind and deafblind patients may have to deal with this on a daily basis difficulty of access to information or communication problems with healthcare personnel: the new linguistic mediation service allows you to overcome these limitations, guaranteeing full enjoyment of the services offered by the National Health Service.

“This new interpreting service – says the general director of the Parma University Hospital and extraordinary commissioner of the Local Health Authority Massimo Fabi – enriches our commitment to an increasingly universalistic and equitable healthcare system, therefore capable of providing answers to all citizens starting from the elimination of linguistic barriers in accessing services in hospital and in the local area, and from the improvement of the relationship between disabled patients and the professionals of the two companies”.

HOW TO USE THE SERVICE

See also  Milan, security out of control: President Fontana gives mayor Sala the lie

You may also like

Nanoplastics and damage to humans: the first evidence...

4 home remedies that are better

Maximizing Workplace Well-being: A Key to Productivity and...

Aifa ok for immunotherapy for biliary tract cancer...

Vitamin D and calcium, taking them reduces cancer...

German Bundestag – Stem cell research provides important...

Advances in Assisted Reproduction: New Techniques and Strategies...

WORLD KIDNEY DAY: SANT’ANNA NEPHROLOGY OFFERS FREE SCREENINGS...

Get healthier through regular sleep

David thought he had man boobs – then...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy