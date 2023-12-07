AUSL | Communication and press

05/12/2023 – Facilitate access to health and social-health services in the hearing impaired and visually impaired people: this is the objective of new linguistic mediation and sign language interpreting service activated for the Local Health Authority of Parma, Ospedale Maggiore and accredited private centers in the province.

This is a new opportunity freeavailable for both hospital and local facilities, which allows citizens with auditory and auditory-visual vulnerabilities to be able to communicate with healthcare professionals thanks to the support of a professional interpreter of Italian Sign Language (Lis) or of Italian tactile sign language (List).

In fact, blind and deafblind patients may have to deal with this on a daily basis difficulty of access to information or communication problems with healthcare personnel: the new linguistic mediation service allows you to overcome these limitations, guaranteeing full enjoyment of the services offered by the National Health Service.

“This new interpreting service – says the general director of the Parma University Hospital and extraordinary commissioner of the Local Health Authority Massimo Fabi – enriches our commitment to an increasingly universalistic and equitable healthcare system, therefore capable of providing answers to all citizens starting from the elimination of linguistic barriers in accessing services in hospital and in the local area, and from the improvement of the relationship between disabled patients and the professionals of the two companies”.

HOW TO USE THE SERVICE

