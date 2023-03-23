Corona viruses have a weak point: their shell consists of fats and proteins. Disinfectants that contain alcohol – such as high-proof ethanol or isopropanol – can destroy them. Such products are usually biocides, rarely also pharmaceuticals. They must be admitted. Unlike cosmetic products, a list of ingredients on the packaging is not required for biocides.

The providers usually write on the packaging whether their remedies work against corona viruses – specifically or in the form of general information such as “limited virucidal”. The technical term says that the agents render enveloped viruses harmless, which include not only corona viruses but also flu viruses. Products as „viruzid“ are also effective against non-enveloped viruses, i.e. they have a broader spectrum.