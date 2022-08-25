DJI Open

After launching its FPV aerial camera last year, DJI has now moved into cineWhoop filming. The new Avata unveiled tonight, as rumored, uses a design in which the main body is stacked on top of the wings and anti-collision rings, which should be very familiar to the creators of cineWhoop. The weight of the device is 410g, and the measurements are 180×180×80mm. Its take-off and landing speed are both 6m/s, and it will provide standard, sports, and manual modes like FPV. The corresponding flight speeds are 8m/s, 14m/s and 27m/s, which are much slower than FPV. In addition, Avata has a wind resistance of 10.7m/s.

While ensuring a certain flight performance, this drone also places great emphasis on safety. In addition to the anti-collision ring mentioned above, it also has an infrared sensing system and a downward-facing dual-camera vision system to ensure the accuracy of positioning, suspension and flight safety in areas that satellites cannot cover, such as indoors. The device also supports DJI GEO 2.0 geofencing and AirSense ADS-B signal reception, which can avoid restricted airspace and flying aircraft and helicopters. In addition, Avata also provides emergency braking and hovering functions for all modes. Even after a collision and landing, it can automatically roll over and take off again through “turtle mode”.

As for the shooting part, Avata is equipped with a 48MP 1/1.7-inch sensor and f/2.8 lens with a field of view of 155 degrees. When paired with the newly released DJI Goggles 2 glasses, it can shoot 4K 60fps or 2.7K/1080p 100fps video. If used with DJI FPV Goggles V2, it can record 4K 60fps or 2.7K/1080p 120fps. The device uses a single-axis gimbal, and also supports D-Cinelike. Its built-in 2,420mAh can support up to 18 minutes of flight shooting.

Speaking of the DJI Goggles 2, the accessory weighs 290g including the headband, and it features a 0.49-inch 1080p Micro-OLED screen. The device supports diopter adjustment, which is convenient for eyeglass wearers. At the same time, it also has a touch panel on the side, allowing users to easily adjust with one hand. The Goggles 2 is connected to Avata through DJI’s O3+ video transmission. The maximum transmission specification is 1080p 100fps, the minimum delay is 30ms, and the effective range is up to 10 kilometers. The accessory also features the ability to wirelessly stream images viewed on your phone or computer to the glasses screen to further enhance immersion. It should be noted that when wearing glasses for a first-person perspective flight, it is necessary to have someone else observe for you to ensure safety. In addition to glasses, DJI also brought a Motion Controller controller. It allows users to control the flight “naturally and precisely” with one hand, and it is intuitive that “beginners can quickly grasp it.”

The price of the DJI Avata stand-alone is US$629, and the price of the package including Goggles 2 and FPV Goggles V2 glasses is US$1,388 and US$1,168 respectively. The cinewhoop market, which was originally more DIY, now seems to be ready to meet the impact from real professional manufacturers.

renew:The corresponding three-tier prices in Taiwan are NT$15,890, NT$33,380 and NT$40,880, and Hong Kong is yet to be announced.