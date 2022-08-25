Massive circulation of the virus continued in Italy this summer due to the spread of Omicron 5. Fortunately, the hospitals did not go into crisis, although we are trying to understand why the number of deaths is still high, on average more than 100 per day.

Omicron, the 9 symptoms

But what are the characteristic symptoms of the new sub-variant in vaccinated subjects? The Independent has published the results of a study carried out in Norway of 111 people who attended a party where an outbreak was recorded. The outcome of this research was published in the journal a of infectious diseases and epidemiology Eurosurveillance. Of the 111 subjects, 89 percent had received two doses of the mRna vaccine. 66 had Covid, another 15 were suspected cases.

Omicron 4 and 5, here are the vaccines against the variants: Pfizer asks for the ok in the USA. Soon also in the EU

What emerges? The Norwegian researchers explain that the most common symptoms were: persistent cough, runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, headache, body aches, fever and sneezing. In particular, the first three symptoms were the most common among the vaccinated. Experts believe that nausea, dizziness and fainting may also be common symptoms among vaccinees who become infected with SARS-CoV-2. Here is precisely the fainting could be a new signal of the contagion.

I study

According to Professor Tim Spector of the Zoe Covid project, “about 50 percent of the ” new colds’ currently are, in fact, Covid”. The Independent writes: ‘Dr Angelique Coetzee, a private physician and president of the South African Medical Association, told Good Morning Britain that fatigue was one of the main symptoms of the Omicron when the variant exploded in South Africa.

In fact, 40% of women reported having suffered from fatigue due to Covid compared to a third of men “.