Welcome (so to speak) in the increasingly schizophrenic world of football, the one in which the position of a coach is questioned after an elimination from the Italian Cup or after two league defeats. The justifications are not lacking: an incomprehensibly open market until the day after the fourth day, teams that are dismembered (the reference to Verona is not purely coincidental) or teams renewed for nine elevenths (see Monza).

And so Cioffi and Stroppa immediately see their benches wobble. Do not think, however, that they are the only ones. Tocchino iron and everything the Udinese fans want, but what do you think we would begin to say if tomorrow at Monza Sottil and his boys were to lose their pens? We are sure that some rumors on the position of the Juventus coach would he not begin to come out? We do not put our hand on the fire.

“Sorry, but where’s the news? – Alberto Zaccheroni blurts out on the phone from the beach of his Cesenatico -, it has always been like this and the responsibility lies to some extent also with the media. The teams either go very well or go very badly, the routine is not news ». However, if the rumors that Cioffi start to circulate in the air because he disagrees with the DS on certain market movements, it cannot be the fault of the journalists. «In Gabriele’s place I would not have left Udinese to go to Verona», Zac’s reflection on the Gialloblù coach he had as a player at Turin. Stroppa, on the other hand, had him on the team in Udine; on the contrary, it was he who indicated in the former AC Milan player the player to whom Fausto Pizzi’s shirt number 10 had been handed over in Serie B: «At Monza they love Giovanni, especially Galliani. I don’t think he is already in the balance, they will give him time to work ».

Regarding the already hot benches, Zaccheroni makes another interesting reflection: «In Italian football there is no money, a club thinks twice before sending away a coach. Tell me who spent in Italy. A little bit Milan, Napoli and Roma. Juve and Inter to buy first I have to do some outgoing operations. All the money is in England. ‘

In short, you get married with dried figs, but if things do not go the right way, the responsibilities are not of the properties but of the coaches who, moreover, have less and less say in the construction of the teams. This in Udine is a rule that has always been in force with the Pozzo family, but there are many companies that have followed this example. Thinking about it, maybe Zaccheroni is really right: “Sorry, but I don’t see anything new.”