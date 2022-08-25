Home Sports Coaches on the grill after just two days, Zaccheroni: “Nothing new”
Sports

Coaches on the grill after just two days, Zaccheroni: “Nothing new”

by admin
Coaches on the grill after just two days, Zaccheroni: “Nothing new”

Welcome (so to speak) in the increasingly schizophrenic world of football, the one in which the position of a coach is questioned after an elimination from the Italian Cup or after two league defeats. The justifications are not lacking: an incomprehensibly open market until the day after the fourth day, teams that are dismembered (the reference to Verona is not purely coincidental) or teams renewed for nine elevenths (see Monza).

And so Cioffi and Stroppa immediately see their benches wobble. Do not think, however, that they are the only ones. Tocchino iron and everything the Udinese fans want, but what do you think we would begin to say if tomorrow at Monza Sottil and his boys were to lose their pens? We are sure that some rumors on the position of the Juventus coach would he not begin to come out? We do not put our hand on the fire.

“Sorry, but where’s the news? – Alberto Zaccheroni blurts out on the phone from the beach of his Cesenatico -, it has always been like this and the responsibility lies to some extent also with the media. The teams either go very well or go very badly, the routine is not news ». However, if the rumors that Cioffi start to circulate in the air because he disagrees with the DS on certain market movements, it cannot be the fault of the journalists. «In Gabriele’s place I would not have left Udinese to go to Verona», Zac’s reflection on the Gialloblù coach he had as a player at Turin. Stroppa, on the other hand, had him on the team in Udine; on the contrary, it was he who indicated in the former AC Milan player the player to whom Fausto Pizzi’s shirt number 10 had been handed over in Serie B: «At Monza they love Giovanni, especially Galliani. I don’t think he is already in the balance, they will give him time to work ».

See also  Swear, Christmas with Covid: "I'm fine and kicking to bring my Old Wild West up high"

Regarding the already hot benches, Zaccheroni makes another interesting reflection: «In Italian football there is no money, a club thinks twice before sending away a coach. Tell me who spent in Italy. A little bit Milan, Napoli and Roma. Juve and Inter to buy first I have to do some outgoing operations. All the money is in England. ‘

In short, you get married with dried figs, but if things do not go the right way, the responsibilities are not of the properties but of the coaches who, moreover, have less and less say in the construction of the teams. This in Udine is a rule that has always been in force with the Pozzo family, but there are many companies that have followed this example. Thinking about it, maybe Zaccheroni is really right: “Sorry, but I don’t see anything new.”

You may also like

La Bosconerese on the field on Monday The...

Jaylen Rose: Brown is very good, any team...

Koenigsegg CC850: the new hypercar

F-Carvalho: Nothing beats Liverpool fans coming here to...

Now Juve runs for cover Allegri prefers Milik...

Canoe, Lucia Pistoni will go to the World...

Furlan’s anger and the canceled race at the...

The artistic swimmer Linda Cerruti victim of sexism...

League Cup draw: Manchester City VS Chelsea BIG6...

Twente and Fiorentina, clashes between fans: the mayor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy