by admin
Taiwan is again high tension: a new delegation from the US Congress is awaited

A new delegation from the US Congress is expected in Taiwan late in the evening today, the third in August. This was reported by the official agency of the island, Central News Agency (Cna), according to which the arrival is expected shortly on board a US Air Force plane at Taipei’s Songshan airport, while a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. The Cna, however, did not provide the names of the participants: but since the beginning of the month the delegation of the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (because of the furious reaction of China with large-scale military maneuvers) and that of the democratic senator Ed Markey have visited the island.

