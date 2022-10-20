The Ministry of Health has recalled a popular cheese for microbiological risk. If you bought it, not eating it is dangerous.

In Italy, the reports and recalls for food products processed and distributed throughout the territory continue. Today it is the turn of a soft cheese product that is very popular on the tables of Italians. The risks for those who eat it are very high, we speak of serious toxic infection.

The advent of fast-food and the change in the eating habits of Italians has led the food industry to produce more ready-to-eat and long-life foods. Along with this increase in the production of often unhealthy foods, controls and reports for those who produce food without respecting the standards have also grown dictated by law in manufacturing processes.

In recent years, however, many more Italians have rediscovered the pleasure of eating at home and buying organic and zero km food. On the one hand, health protection has grownon the other hand, the growing economic crisis has pushed Italians to consume fewer and fewer meals out and to prefer healthy meals to be consumed at home. Precisely for the economic aspect, most Italians prefer to buy fruit and vegetables in the markets of the countryobtaining on the one hand an economic return and on the other hand a wide choice of organic and seasonal products.

Here is the withdrawn product: don’t eat it!

The Ministry of Health reported the manufacturer’s precautionary recall of a batch of Sweet Gorgonzola Dop branded Italian pastures of the well-known discount chain Eurospin. The cause is the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. This is a food-borne pathogen most commonly found in unpasteurized dairy products, poultry and seafood.

Infection with listeria it can cause severe symptoms such as high fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. In severe cases, the appearance of meningitis and sepsis, or in even more extreme cases, death.

The product in question is sold in packs of 300 grams with the batch number 218246252 with the expiry date 08/11/2022. The gorgonzola recalled it was produced for Eurospin Italia Srl by the company Gelmini Carlo Srl in the factory in via Papa Giovanni XXIII 15, in Besate, in the metropolitan city of Milan (identification mark IT 03 39 CE). As a precaution, it is recommended not to consume the gorgonzola with the batch number and expiry date indicated and to return it to the Eurospin store where it will be replaced or refunded.