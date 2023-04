There is no peace for lovers of french fries, and for all those foods, whether they are vegetables, cutlets or pieces of fish, alone or in breading, fried and eaten hot and crunchy. From today, no more alibis: because the prestigious scientific journal Pnas has just published a study which decrees that eating too much fried food – but especially potato chips – causes brain inflammation and alteration of fat metabolism, with an impact on anxiety and depression.