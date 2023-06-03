Do you put your socks on before bedtime? Your habit could save your life, that’s why you always do it

Although it seems like a strange habit, if you put on your socks before going to bed, you can get several health benefits.

Wearing socks at night is a habit many have only in winter. To counteract the rigors of the cold, putting on a pair of soft socks is undoubtedly a good idea. But what if we told you that instead, would it be a habit to adopt also in the rest of the year?

Many think that wearing socks at night when it’s hot is not a correct practice, indeed, in some ways it can even seem unpleasant. On the contrary, putting them on when it’s cold will offer us that warmth that we are always looking for.

However, many do not know that wearing socks before going to bed is a practice that can bring various benefits to our health. A habit, which in some ways could even save our lives. Let’s see why.

Why we should wear socks before bed

When it comes to sleeping habits, everyone thinks differently. There are those who can’t sleep if they don’t have pajamas and those who prefer to lie down half naked. There are those who feel warm and only want light blankets and those who are always cold and prefer heavy duvets.

All in all, it’s really subjective. And among the many habits that many have, we cannot fail to mention that of wearing socks before going to bed. Many wear them in winter for warmth.

But there are several studies on the subject that demonstrate how wearing or not wearing socks to bed affects health. Beyond ease falling asleep and also improve sex life, many do not know that keeping your feet warm helps prevent Raynaud’s syndrome.

It’s about a disease involving narrowing of small arteries in both hands and feet due to cold. Therefore, the habit of wearing socks to bed can help prevent this pathology as it avoids triggering the reaction due to low temperatures, especially in winter when it is colder.

Of course it is important though knowing how to choose the right socks and not wearing clothing that can instead favor the opposite situation or decrease blood flow. So it’s better to opt for socks that don’t tighten and that are soft and comfortable, maybe even one size bigger than the ones we use during the day.

If, on the other hand, you have problems with swollen feet, it is better to avoid wearing them, in this case it is better to seek the advice of a doctor.

