AMD said that the integration of AI accelerators in processors will not affect developers’ future software design

Regarding the design of processor products launched from the beginning of this year to the near future, David McAfee, global vice president and general manager of client channel business of AMD, said in this interview at Computex 2023 that the purpose of integrating AI accelerators in processors is to promote greater computing performance , but it is mainly based on the joint design with Microsoft, which is the same as Intel’s adding VPU design to the next processor products, so it will not affect developers’ future software design.

David McAfee said that the addition of Ryzen AI computing components to the Ryzen 7040U series processors is actually an in-depth cooperation project with Microsoft, and Intel’s next addition of VPU design to the new processors is actually based on the same cooperation model.

Under the artificial intelligence computing framework provided by Microsoft, the software can choose to use AMD’s Ryzen AI computing components through compilation, or accelerate computing through Intel’s VPU, so as to achieve more efficient artificial intelligence computing, so it is very important for software development For those who use AI, they can actually choose to use artificial intelligence computing resources with different accelerators, so they don’t think it will cause design problems.

As for AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster’s disclosure that he will introduce a heterogeneous design of large and small cores in the processor in the future, so as to achieve a balance between performance and power consumption, David McAfee explained that although the market currently tends to use large and small core architecture configurations, he thinks When a specific product locks in extreme performance or more stable computing performance, such a design obviously cannot meet all demands.

Therefore, David McAfee still emphasizes that the current product design will still respond to differentiated architecture design according to different needs, such as providing additional design versions such as HS and HX in addition to basic products, and even this year’s Ryzen Z1 series processors for game consoles.

Currently, David McAfee said that he has no specific internal ideas about the design of large and small cores, but he emphasized that he will still focus on the consistency of the instruction set architecture and observe whether the IPC performance after the core ratio adjustment has increased.

