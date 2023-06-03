1.5 million euros: Spar in Dorf an der Enns is now open

After more than seven years of planning, this Wednesday evening was finally opened: “As a municipality, it is important to us that the population sees where we are investing as a municipality. My predecessor Manfred Schimpl was always convinced of this project.” In the end, the municipality unanimously decided to erect the building for the market itself and invested 1.5 million euros in the location. Spar’s share was lower than other projects.

“It is important to us that we have a local supplier in all three districts,” says Strasser. This was not Spar’s plan. The municipality also found the tenant, Livio Mrach, who was only 20 years old, on its own. “The construction on the ‘green field’ was necessary because we were no longer allowed to reactivate the old location in the desired form by the state,” adds Strasser. The old grocery store was only 150 square meters, the new area now has 400 square meters.

