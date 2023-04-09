Do you sleep badly and snore at night? Revealed the position to take to safeguard your health and the ears of those who sleep with you.

The sleep quality it is a determining factor for that of the life of each of us. Good sleep is what we all strive for, as it allows us to be more relaxed, have more energy throughout the day and be at our full potential. Unfortunately, however, sleeping well is a luxury that few can afford. Recent studies have shown that most of the population is affected by sleep disorders and the reasons are varied.

In fact, there are those who are stressed and carry this excessive load of nervousness with them to bed. Emotions have a strong impact on nocturnal activity and can even lead to insomnia and difficulty falling asleep. Sleep can also be disturbed by health problems, excess weight and sleep apnea. In its least severe form, the latter causes the phenomenon we know as “snoring”, but it could also lead to abrupt awakenings and shortness of breath during the night.

Health problems, where possible, must be clearly understood and treated. As far as apnea and obesity are concerned, these are two aspects that can be solved with an active and healthy lifestyle. Also stress can be reduced, perhaps changing an aspect of our daily life that particularly disturbs us, or – when this is not possible – seeking help from a specialist in problems of this type. Medicinal treatment is rarely advisable for stress, it is better to first face a psychotherapeutic course that allows you to get rid of excessive weight. Physical activity is also useful for relieving stress.

Russians at night? This position in bed could change your life

Bad sleep is not only indicated by abrupt awakenings or difficulty falling asleep, snoring also indicates that we are not resting as we should. The factors that lead to this phenomenon are different, it can be excessive weight, but also smoking,alcoholand also an indication of excessive tiredness.

Snoring or sleep apnea is a symptom that should never be underestimated. Primarily because it causes excessive tiredness in the morning and affects the quality of our life. Secondly, interrupted sleep and long-term disturbed sleep can lead to hypertension, cardiovascular problemsatrial fibrillation, mental disorders and depression.

To avoid nocturnal snoring it is useful to use products that allow you to clear the nose and promote correct breathing such as nasal sprays, soothing plasters and saline steroids. It can also help to adopt a correct position in bed: sleep on side with the head well raised – therefore using a thick pillow – and the back straight. This position prevents the tongue and soft tissue from falling backwards and obstructing the air passage.

Clearly, similar precautions are only useful if it is a problem that has just been mentioned. In fact, if sleep apnea is in an advanced stage, such tricks would not be enough to prevent snoring. In such cases it is necessary to contact a sleep specialist to understand which therapy and diet to undertake.

