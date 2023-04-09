Three people were injured and taken to the hospital, probably with smoke inhalation, the Ansfelden fire department said on Sunday morning. It is about the two residents of the affected apartment on the top floor, who were able to save themselves, and an elderly neighbor who was rescued by the fire brigade.

Video (Fotokerschi.at):

This video is disabled

Please activate the categories Performance Cookies and Functional Cookies in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

The alarm went off around 3:41 a.m. When the emergency services arrived, the apartment in the district of Haid was already on fire. The fire also spread to the roof. The firefighters were able to prevent further spread, but the apartment burned out completely. The house is now uninhabitable. A total of 25 residents had to be evacuated, and the community is now looking for alternative housing for them. In addition to the Ansfelden fire brigade, six other fire brigades were deployed.

ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper