Home News Apartment in Ansfelden was in full fire
News

Apartment in Ansfelden was in full fire

by admin
Apartment in Ansfelden was in full fire

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital, probably with smoke inhalation, the Ansfelden fire department said on Sunday morning. It is about the two residents of the affected apartment on the top floor, who were able to save themselves, and an elderly neighbor who was rescued by the fire brigade.

Video (Fotokerschi.at):

The alarm went off around 3:41 a.m. When the emergency services arrived, the apartment in the district of Haid was already on fire. The fire also spread to the roof. The firefighters were able to prevent further spread, but the apartment burned out completely. The house is now uninhabitable. A total of 25 residents had to be evacuated, and the community is now looking for alternative housing for them. In addition to the Ansfelden fire brigade, six other fire brigades were deployed.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Today the first payments of the year for beneficiaries of Colombia Mayor begin – news

You may also like

Azure Developer Community Call: Highly Available Architectures on...

Producer families get ready to offer a wide...

Chess seeks new king after Carlsen’s abdication

Easter word: Krautwaschl: Praise for the commitment of...

Al-Aqsa Mosque is an entirely Muslim-only place of...

Households and water consumption

More than 45 million euros for corona vaccination...

County Championship, Muhammad Abbas completes century of wickets

Clinic musicians sing to patients in the intensive...

Mayor of Libertador inspected suitable spas during Holy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy