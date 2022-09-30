Here is the list of foods that doctors recommend for those suffering from hypotension or low blood pressure. Let’s see in detail.

There are so many people around the world who suffer from low blood pressure or hypotension. A condition of physical imbalance that occurs when our blood pressure drops below 90 – 60 mmHg.

Generally, those who begin to suffer chronically from this pathology, experience an uncommon tiredness, difficulty in breathing, dizziness and dizziness. In some cases you can even faint, lose consciousness.

Hypotension and low blood pressure, these are the categories most affected

In general, children suffer the most from hypotension or low tension, but also pregnant women, as well as the elderly who often have lower than average immune defenses by virtue of their age. It is also a problem which often worsens with the onset of summeras the climate tends to weaken and therefore make us more exposed to possible illness or lowering of pressure.

For this, doctors always advise their patients to absolutely avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day, which is generally the period between noon and four in the afternoon. Another very important advice to follow, but this of course does not only apply to the summer months, is to always hydrate yourself correctly, drinking lots of water during the day, but also trying to do it continuously and regularly.

The list of foods recommended for those suffering from hypotension or low blood pressure

In summer then this advice becomes imperative, as the heat and sweating they tend to empty our body of mineral salts, and “refueling” by hydrating becomes essential. For those suffering from these diseases, there is also a list of highly recommended foods to stay healthy.

For example, those suffering from hypotension should consume a lot of fruit, especially bananas. This is because it is a food that it has a great draining power on our body and is rich in potassium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure.

The consumption of dried fruit is also particularly recommended: Walnuts and almonds, if consumed in the right quantity daily, helps reduce fatigue and dizziness.

There are many foods full of vitamins and minerals that are good for our body: here are some examples

Same goes for whole grains, that being rich in vitamins and potassium, they are among the foods that are most good for those suffering from hypotension. Even the consumption of dark chocolate helps us to stay healthy, and to keep our pressure at an acceptable level: few know for example that this food, consumed daily without exaggerating, manages to preserve the elasticity of the arteries, thus favoring a lower risk of occlusion of these.

Not to underestimate smoothies, these too are in fact a very rich source of both vitamins and minerals. On the other hand, those suffering from low blood pressure must try to avoid foods that are very rich in carbohydrates and also avoid drinks that are usually drunk very hot such as coffee. The reason? Very hot liquids, when ingested, tend to dilate our blood vessels a lot.

The information in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for a specialized opinion. In case of symptoms it is good to contact your doctor.