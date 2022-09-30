Home News At the examination for the license with microphones and micro cameras, discovered by plainclothes policemen: two women reported
News

At the examination for the license with microphones and micro cameras, discovered by plainclothes policemen: two women reported

by admin
At the examination for the license with microphones and micro cameras, discovered by plainclothes policemen: two women reported

PORDENONE. Those suspicious bulges of their clothes had not escaped the policemen who had presented themselves in plain clothes for the license exam: legitimate suspicions, given that at the end of the test the search led to the discovery of micro cameras and microphones that the two had used to make themselves known. suggest the correct answers.

The men of the State Police unmasked the scam, during the monitoring and verification of the regularity of the theory examination procedures for obtaining the category “B” license, conducted in close synergy with the offices of the Motorization civilian of Pordenone.

In recent weeks, in particular, the men of the judicial police team of the Pordenone Traffic Police Section, attending it “in plain clothes”, participated together with the motor vehicle officials in a theoretical examination session, discovering on the occasion two women intent on to manipulate the examination session.

The agents were immediately suspicious of the anomalous behavior of the candidates and a detail of the clothing they wore and which had unusual bulges. The attitudes of obvious nervousness, moreover, were substantiated by a continuous bringing his hands up to the collar of his jacket and by an unnatural posture, as if to hide something.

On this basis, at the end of the examination, the candidates were invited by the agents to hand over the jackets. At this point the discovery: the young women, before presenting themselves for the exam, had hidden a “pendrive” equipped with a micro-camera inside their jackets, which allowed them to send the images of the exam questions and a battery-powered microphone for communicate with the outside world.

See also  Seagull gets entangled in the cables of the arm of a construction crane, firefighters and SAF personnel climb to save him

From what emerged, the “answers” were provided to the candidates through a headset that they had in their ear. In this context, the agents seized the devices and reported the young women to the Public Prosecutor of Pordenone for “aggravated fraud to the detriment of the State”.

You may also like

Garages stolen in Conegliano, bikes found in the...

Pu’er City’s 47th Epidemic Prevention and Control Work...

Cloud of methane from the Nord Stream escape:...

Chen Wei went to Xiuzhou District to command...

Haining explores “one team” to integrate law enforcement...

Fatal illness in the bus depot in Feltre

Deputy Director Zhang Zhiming led a team to...

Airline flights, Ryanair and Vueling strike tomorrow: that’s...

National Day tide play to see Wulong!Everyday is...

From coffee to aperitif – International

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy