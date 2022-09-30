PORDENONE. Those suspicious bulges of their clothes had not escaped the policemen who had presented themselves in plain clothes for the license exam: legitimate suspicions, given that at the end of the test the search led to the discovery of micro cameras and microphones that the two had used to make themselves known. suggest the correct answers.

The men of the State Police unmasked the scam, during the monitoring and verification of the regularity of the theory examination procedures for obtaining the category “B” license, conducted in close synergy with the offices of the Motorization civilian of Pordenone.

In recent weeks, in particular, the men of the judicial police team of the Pordenone Traffic Police Section, attending it “in plain clothes”, participated together with the motor vehicle officials in a theoretical examination session, discovering on the occasion two women intent on to manipulate the examination session.

The agents were immediately suspicious of the anomalous behavior of the candidates and a detail of the clothing they wore and which had unusual bulges. The attitudes of obvious nervousness, moreover, were substantiated by a continuous bringing his hands up to the collar of his jacket and by an unnatural posture, as if to hide something.

On this basis, at the end of the examination, the candidates were invited by the agents to hand over the jackets. At this point the discovery: the young women, before presenting themselves for the exam, had hidden a “pendrive” equipped with a micro-camera inside their jackets, which allowed them to send the images of the exam questions and a battery-powered microphone for communicate with the outside world.

From what emerged, the “answers” were provided to the candidates through a headset that they had in their ear. In this context, the agents seized the devices and reported the young women to the Public Prosecutor of Pordenone for “aggravated fraud to the detriment of the State”.