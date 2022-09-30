Ciro Immobile is available for Sunday’s match against Spezia. Having won the race against time, the attacker must now convince Sarri and the medical staff. The edema has disappeared and the Lazio captain feels good. In the antevigilia training, after warming up on the sidelines, he participated in the tactical tests, a sign of no small importance. As said by the attacker himself on Thursday, however, in Formello they are not convinced of risking him: “I’m a bit at the limit – he admitted – the doctors are cautious”. Sarri is inevitably too, who knows well that in the squad he does not have an alternative role to number 17 and, having to face 12 games in just over a month, he does not want to expose his striker to unnecessary risks. For this reason the most probable option is still the one that starts from the bench and that is then used, if necessary, during the race in progress. He will put pressure on the coach to play, the doctors have already launched the warning. Sarri will have to think well about risks and dangers.