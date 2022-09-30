The Biancoceleste striker has fully recovered the injury that did not allow him to take the field with the national team. However, it is difficult to use him from the first minute, the coach would not want to risk him given the many close commitments
Ciro Immobile is available for Sunday’s match against Spezia. Having won the race against time, the attacker must now convince Sarri and the medical staff. The edema has disappeared and the Lazio captain feels good. In the antevigilia training, after warming up on the sidelines, he participated in the tactical tests, a sign of no small importance. As said by the attacker himself on Thursday, however, in Formello they are not convinced of risking him: “I’m a bit at the limit – he admitted – the doctors are cautious”. Sarri is inevitably too, who knows well that in the squad he does not have an alternative role to number 17 and, having to face 12 games in just over a month, he does not want to expose his striker to unnecessary risks. For this reason the most probable option is still the one that starts from the bench and that is then used, if necessary, during the race in progress. He will put pressure on the coach to play, the doctors have already launched the warning. Sarri will have to think well about risks and dangers.
the alternative
—
If in the end the Biancoceleste coach were to decide not to field Immobile, he would have several alternatives to replace him: he could bet on Cancellieri, who this season has played both as a winger and as a first striker in the few minutes missed by the captain in the Europa League. The second hypothesis is to move Pedro to the center, with Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni on the outside. This option is the one that Sarri chose last year in the match against Juventus. Finally, he could opt for Felipe as a false 9 (as happened in 4 games last season): the Brazilian in that role, however, scored only against Udinese last season and that is why the other hypotheses should not be discarded. It is up to Sarri to choose, with the awareness that Immobile is ready to give maximum availability from the first minute.
September 30 – 5:50 pm
© breaking latest news