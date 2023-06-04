Home » Do you think you have cystitis? What are the symptoms, how to understand if it is something else and how to prevent it
Health

Do you think you have cystitis? What are the symptoms, how to understand if it is something else and how to prevent it

by admin
Do you think you have cystitis? What are the symptoms, how to understand if it is something else and how to prevent it

Do you suspect you have ceshitis? Before thinking the worst, find out if this is actually the case.

Cystitis is one very common disease, with an estimated annual incidence between 2% and 19% of the population, particularly in women of childbearing age. It is mainly caused by bacteria such as Escherichia coli, which ascend from the urethra to the bladder.

Mainly caused by incorrect behavior, such as reduced fluid intake or inadequate hygiene practices, cystitis can also be due to anatomical abnormalities, kidney stones, urinary catheterization, pregnancy, diabetes and much more.

In short, the causes of cystitis are mostly different. It is precisely for this reason that it is very important to recognize its symptoms and even prevent them.

Symptoms and prevention of cystitis: here’s what you need to know

Unfortunately it happens that some parts of our body get inflamed or suffer an infection, making us feel pain and discomfort.

The cystitis falls into these cases, since it is precisely about an inflammation of the bladderusually caused by a urinary tract infection. It mostly affects women, but it can also affect men.

Do not hesitate to contact your gynecologist immediately in case of discomfort – Tantasalute.it

I main symptoms to be able to recognize an acute cystitis are:

  • Painful urination, which often appears at the beginning and end of urination
  • The urge to urinate frequently and forcefully, even every 15-30 minutes during the day
  • The need to urinate a little at a time and a burning sensation when urinating
  • Pain in the lower abdomen and sides
  • The presence of blood in the urine

If not treated adequately, cystitis can lead to complications such as urinary retention, kidney infections, frequent relapses etc.

See also  Type 1 diabetes: what it is, symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment

Cystitis can be prevented by following some precautions, such as drinking plenty of liquids, especially water; pee as soon as you feel the need; change tampons and tampons frequently; take a shower instead of a bath; use appropriate soaps or intimate cleansers; and avoiding sexual intercourse during an acute episode of cystitis.

There are other infections or irritations that could be mistaken for cystitis, such as with intestinal problemsor with l’uretrite. If you have difficulty sitting up or feel discomfort with an empty bladder, it could be colitisOf irritable bowel or hemorrhoids. Frequent urination instead could be caused by problems of vaginitis.

In order to clarify any doubt, you need to have the right answer consult your gynecologist so that he knows how to analyze all the symptoms correctly and give the most appropriate treatment.

You may also like

If you follow these 5 habits you could...

Accident A16 Naples-Canosa, a bus and 5 cars...

Alzheimer, some preventive rules: proteins, statins, cold baths

Air transport strikes, around 50 cancellations at Fiumicino

Milan, not just Ibra: from Diaz to Rebic,...

Why everyone should eat a portion of strawberries...

Are nitrates good or bad for your health?...

The low-carb diet caused his skin to itch...

Car market in Italy: +23.1% in May 2023

Decorate living room in summer: ideas + living...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy