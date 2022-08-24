I nocturnal awakenings, especially when they are repeated several times during the same night, they are a real nuisance. The interruption of sleep, in fact, is often accompanied by difficulties in falling back asleep so that arriving in the morning could turn into a real nightmare with open eyes. By the way, insomnia not only compromises the rest but it also causes aftermaths that are felt during the day, when instead we are required to be fully active.

To all this is added a specific phenomenon which is related to high blood sugar in the blood, which involves awakenings in a specific time slot. Diabetic patients, in fact, share an annoying nocturnal habit, namely that of waking up practically every night at more or less the same time, or between 2:00 and 3:00 of the morning. This awakening is linked to two main factors: the ‘Somogyi effect’ and the ‘dawn phenomenon’.

We talk about ‘Somogyi effect‘(or rebound hyperglycemia) to indicate the increase in blood sugars after they drop. The body, in fact, responds by releasing the glucose it has stored to compensate for levels that are too low. Hence, the peak early in the morning. To this is added the ‘phenomenon of dawn‘, which is the rise in blood sugar levels as a result of the work of our body which begins to prepare for the next day.

In fact, to count on a sufficient amount of energy, the body begins to use the available glucose while the liver releases it in addition. This mechanism results in a sudden spike in glycemia in the morning hours. The combination of the two phenomena, therefore, can pose a risk to our health and if we wake up regularly around 3:00 it could be symptom of diabetes.

Therefore, it is better to check your blood sugar and, if the values ​​are out of the norm, you should contact your own as soon as possible. medico care to establish the most appropriate care.