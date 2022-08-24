The nests found after the protests on the deterioration of the cemetery. Deputy Mayor Crisapulli: “We intervened after 24 hours”

cuorgnÈ

He went to personally check if the grievances of some citizens entrusted to social networks, as increasingly often happens, related to the state of abandonment and degradation of some areas of the cemetery corresponded to the truth when he was forced to enter the number of firefighters.

Deputy Mayor Vanni Crisapulli risked being attacked by a flock of hornets. The administrator (who also has the delegation to the cemetery services) kept calm and cool, he moved away but then noticed that the insects had entered the opening of a niche and remembered a previous report of the presence of this dangerous vespid (it is the largest and most aggressive of its kind) in the cemetery area and called the fire brigade.

Within a few hours the firefighters made an inspection and there were two surprises: the hornets’ nests were much more than one, four to be precise, and in the inspection some beehives were also found.

Within 48 hours, the firefighters solved the problem by exterminating the dangerous hornets and saving the bees, then delivered to a local beekeeper so that they could return to produce honey in a more natural situation than inside a place of worship.

“I thank the firefighters for the timely and decisive intervention, in a few hours they solved the problem while preserving the life of the bees – says Vanni Crisapulli – even if my inspection was for another report”.

In fact, during a funeral last week, the relatives of the deceased publicly stressed that they found the cemetery “in a state of neglect” with “tall grass”, graves “devoured by vegetation” and some “desolating areas, with scenes reminiscent of images of those old cemeteries from western movies ».

The deputy mayor’s response was timely: «The administration apologizes to the relatives of the deceased but I want to clarify a few points. The grass was no more than eight inches tall. It was present only in some islands of the cemetery and was cut in the English style exactly the next day. It is true that some graves are devoured by vegetation but taking care of them is the duty of family members and not of the staff of the Municipality as well as family graves, barred with boards, if they do not represent a danger to safety we cannot operate except by sending a letter to the heirs of the deceased, asking them to intervene to decorate the cemetery ».

“As for the corners of the Far West – concludes Crisapulli – in those portions the exhumation of the dead are underway for the expiry of the 30 years of the concession and the ground is being prepared to accommodate new burials”. –