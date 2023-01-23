Julian Andres Santa

2023 has started in the best way for the Risaraldense Football League club, Sócrates Valencia FC, which, even without finishing the first month of the year, already has two national titles, first the Medellín Cup and now the Torneo del Norte , disputed in Bogota.

With a total of 18 players from the 2007 category, the team coached by Diego Pava traveled to the Colombian capital in the middle of the holiday season and festive dates in which athletes usually take the opportunity to be with their families. However, they sacrificed themselves thinking of a dream and of continuing to leave the name of the club they represent in the country on high.

In the final the score was in favor of the Pereiras 3-0 against Racing de Cundinamarca and this was stated by Professor Pava: “We achieved one more title with this great club that is Sócrates Valencia FC, a final with a team that presented a great obstacle both in the first round and in this final duel, fortunately we have players who make a difference individually and we have a team that collectively supports each other and fortunately generates confidence in each of its members and thanks to this we are champions in all these situations ”.

Award for effort and sacrifice

“Grateful for the campaign that was carried out, for the good tournament that took place here in the city of Bogotá, for the president of our club, Sócrates Valencia, who is the one who encourages all these boys and for us as coaches to continue growing, having experience and to continue advancing in each of our dreams and our careers of reaching professional soccer.”

They work to be champions

Add the technical director Diego Pava, the virtues of the club he leads and the winning and leadership philosophy from the administrative leadership. “Grateful to all these boys for the development of the game, for having won the final and for having had the gallantry to be away from home all this time on these special dates and today it is reflected in this achievement that is to be champions.”

They go for the third title

But the finals for Club Sócrates Valencia FC do not stop here, which next Saturday, January 28, will play their third final so far in 2023, with the aim of being three-time champions. “We hope to shout champion again here in the city of Bogotá in the South East Tournament and we hope to continue giving people something to talk about in Pereira and in the department of Risaralda,” said coach Diego Pava.

List of champion players

Long Deimers

Sebastian Escobar

Miguel Arango

Juan Diaz

Yulian Hernandez

Frank Ospina

Juan Enriquez

John Rivas

Naffer Ibarguen

Sebastian Brown

Johan Horta

Michael Marin

Felipe Davila

Yulian Martinez

None Barrera

Yeminson Distance

John Freddy Chica

Jan Carlos Blandon

champion coaching staff

Technical director: Diego Pava

Technical assistant: Rubén Darío Velásquez

Technical assistant: Luis Felipe Correa

Physical trainer: Hassan Hernández

Physiotherapist: Juan Londoño