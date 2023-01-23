Home News Big release! “New Era, New Journey, New Chongqing” Chinese New Year Video–Vision.com
Source: Propaganda Department of CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, Chongqing Radio and Television Group (Headquarters)

During the Spring Festival, Chongqing people gather New Year’s blessings and good wishes by lighting up lights, and head towards a new future together.

Or the fire in winter, or the headlights of cars going home, are all the efforts of ordinary people living in this city to light up.

These pyrotechnic lights complement this brilliant city. The bond between people and the city, the microcosmic life of the people and the macroscopic three-dimensional landscape form the most beautiful urban symphony.

Everyone gathers firewood, and the flames are high. Every Chongqing person ignites with blessings and prayers, and finally crosses thousands of mountains and rivers, and gathers into a giant red ship that sets sail, showing that Chongqing people embrace the new era, forge ahead on a new journey, The eager expectation and heroic feelings of building a new Chongqing.

The official release of the “New Era, New Journey, New Chongqing” New Year’s Eve Video brings together the people of Shanshui City with a large perspective, integrating mountains and rivers, a shocking and magnificent wide field of view, and presenting unforgettable moments of Chongqing’s landmarks. .

