Site Engineer in ACB’s net while taking bribe of 5 thousand rupees in collectorate office Waqarabad

Office at Collectorate Waqarabad 5 Taking a bribe of Rs

Site engineer in ACB’s net, produced in court

Waqarabad: 18. April (sahrnews.com)

Despite the reports of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from one or the other district of the state of Telangana about the arrest of bribe-taking government employees red-handed, bribery is still going on in the government departments. Officials are not ready to change their attitude!!

One such bribe-taking official was caught red-handed by the officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. The incident which happened in the afternoon after Tuesday has created surprise in the collectorate office and district Waqarabad.

According to the details, Irfan, an outsourcing employee in the Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) under the jurisdiction of District Collectorate Waqarabad, works as a site engineer. According to the ACB, the bill has been approved. Therefore, he demanded a bribe from the contractor Mishti Prabhu, a resident of Madharam, and the contractor complained to the ACB department.

After which the officials of the ACB department took action and laid their trap today. The site engineer was receiving the bribe amount of Rs. Caught red-handed with

Later Panchnama money obtained as bribe and site engineer Irfan Komhika were taken into custody by ACB and presented in court. After the raid of ACB, there is a wave of excitement in the collectorate office.

On the other hand, District Collector Waqarabad Narayan Reddy has been continuously monitoring and warning the officials since getting the review of his post. The district collector with a strict temperament has so far arrested 7 government officials and employees in various ways by organizing surprise visits. It has also been suspended due to reasons.

