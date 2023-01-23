Home Business Gas: government studies European hub for imports, positive news for Snam (analysts)
According to the Corriere, the Italian government is allegedly creating a real hub for gas imports and delivering up to 60 bcm annually to Germany, Austria and Hungary to European partners.

To create a gas hub in Italy means increasing the flow of gas imported into Italy from Azerbaijan, Libya as well as from Egypt and Mozambique. Il Corriere stresses that in these countries currently producing gas, the goal would be to increase investments to import green energy in the long term.

Today Eni will sign an agreement with Algeria for the import of gas and to supply its customers with sustainable and safe energy (renewables, CO2 capture, hydrogen) in the future.

The government’s plan would include the doubling of the TAP for gas imports from Azerbaijan, the largest amount from Algeria which would rise up to 35 bcm. There would also be an increase in LNG gas imports from Egypt, Angola and Congo. “For Snam, an aggressive plan to significantly accelerate gas imports in Italy, says Equita Sim, would be positive because it ensures visibility to the infrastructure investment plans which in the 2022-26 Business Plan envisage the installation of 2 LNG ships for a total of 10 bcm in addition to the strengthening of the Adriatic backbone (2.5 bn of investments by 2027) to allow the doubling of imports from TAP and the greater flows from Africa”.

