Del Vecchio, the succession costs money: Milleri asks for a refund of taxes

Del Vecchio inheritance, the requests for reimbursement of inheritance taxes made by Milleri and Bardin are excluded from the receivables

The billionaire inheritance – there is talk of at least 30 billion – of Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder of Luxottica, continues to be discussed.

The last “grain” for the children comes from managerwhich despite the generous bequest they would have advanced further requests in the context of the bankruptcy liquidation of the inheritance.

Luke Del Vecchio, 22 years old, from Bocconi, one of the two children that the king of eyewear had with Sabina Grossi, wanted to draw up a classification of all the credit statements received by 24 May. Of these, the request made by was not admitted to the liabilities Miller of reimbursement of inheritance taxes on the shares received for an amount of 56,156,945 euros. And that of Romulus no matterone of Del Vecchio’s closest collaborators and CEO of Delfin, the financial company which controls, among others, for example the investments in Mediobanca and Assicurazioni Generali, whose repayment request is for 580,930 euros against a package of shares equal approximately 3.5 million euros.

Basically the two manager they would like the part that they have to pay to the tax authorities to be included in the liquidation costs of what they received. Simply stated, they would like the legacy to be paid to them net of taxes.

