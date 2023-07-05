The basics of football betting

Football is, without question, the most popular sport in the world, and football betting is the most widespread category in online and street sports betting. As with any other industry, a beginner in the world of soccer betting must acquire a solid understanding of the options available to be successful. But how can you learn to read and understand the different sports betting options?

At first glance, when faced with sports betting, you may feel overwhelmed. You’ll see a multitude of options and odds, from handicap and over/under bets to moneyline bets. It is perfectly normal to feel confused and not understand the meaning of all this seemingly complex information. However, do not be discouraged! We have created this article specifically to explain what these types of bets are all about.

Point Spreads Bets – Handicap Bets

This betting option is nothing more than a handicap (disadvantage) assigned to a team with the sole purpose of balancing the bet and giving both teams the same opportunities for bettors. You will find a lot of information about these options, in particular, under the various soccer betting tips. When two teams meet on the football or basketball court, one of them is usually in better shape than the other or is better than the other. If fans had to pick the winning team, everyone would simply bet on the best to win money.

Bookmakers, therefore, try to equalize the chances of both teams and make them equally attractive in the eyes of bettors. This affects the odds and we must always pay attention to this aspect before placing a bet on football.

Over/Under bets

The betting line is a numerical value that is taken as the starting point by which the operator establishes the favorite market for a particular event. With the betting lines, the margins of victory are determined, or how many times a player or team will reach a numerical reference value in an action during a match. In many ways, betting lines can be profit boosters that online bettors use to increase their winnings and increase excitement at every online sporting event.

Betting lines are those numbers marked on a particular market which are taken as a reference to bet on “Over / Under”. It can be more or less goals, corners, penalties or basically any event. If we are simply talking about an “Over / Under” goals in a match, then that betting line refers to the total amount of points, goals, etc., estimated in the match.

Betting on Money Lines

Money line betting is nothing more than betting on a team to win. The first thing you will notice with money line odds is that there is a plus (+) or minus (-) sign in front of the number. What that sign indicates is how much you will win by betting on each side.

When you look at the odds/odds, it’s pretty easy to tell who is the favorite and who isn’t. It’s easy to understand because of the payouts. If a team is heavily favored, it means it is perceived as having a better chance of winning. If this is the case, then you would make less money betting on them. The opposite is true for the disadvantaged; they are considered less likely to win, meaning you would get a bigger win if you bet on them (and they win).

Future and specific football bets

Future and specific bets within the events of football refers to various types of bets on future or specific events. These types of bets refer to the options that we can consider in the long run when it comes to football events. Here are some examples of future bets:

The team that will win the championship; The player who scores the most goals in the season; The team with the most points; The team that will qualify.

On the other hand, event specific bets refer to certain moments during an event, but they are not related to the final result. These types of bets have a varied offer of options, adding an element of anticipation and entertainment. These are very popular with players and can be fun. Below are some examples of betting on specific events:

First player to score a goal; Bets on the exact score of a match; Number of corners awarded; Number of yellow cards awarded.

Conclusion

That being said, the main step you need to take into account if you want to place football bets is learning the basics. Football attracts a large number of punters every year and understanding the options available can be the key to increasing your chances of winning.

We hope that we have been helpful and that you have understood these common concepts in the world of football sports betting. In this way, you will be able to understand the changes in the odds, but also the importance of choosing the right betting options.

