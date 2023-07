Orlando Magic promotes Anthony Parker to GM role. The EuroLeague legend takes over from John Hammond, who moves into an advisory role.

Parker grew up in the Magic working first as a scout, then as an executive in the G League.

Parker will work under President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman running the Magic’s front office. Parker, an assistant GM, completes a formidable climb from player to Magic scout, G-League executive, and now GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2023

