Emiliano, the Regions need more resources for healthcare – Healthcare

(ANSA) – POLIGNANO A MARE, 05 JUL – “We often have common visions with the Veneto with some exceptions, which concern not so much the abstract concept of autonomy but the modality of its realization”. This was stated by the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano, meeting journalists together with his colleague Luca Zaia behind the stage on the opening day of the 22nd edition of Il libro possibile, the literary festival, supported by Pirelli, held from 5 to 8 July in Polignano a Mare and from 18 to 22 July in Vieste. The governor of Veneto has arrived for a meeting, with the intervention of Emiliano, on his book ‘Pessimists don’t make fortune’. “We are both convinced that more powers should be given to the Regions – adds Emiliano -. Luca wants to get there with the agreements for differentiated autonomy, I would rather have a constitutional reform that is the same for all the regions”. Apart from this “in the Conference of the Regions we collaborate on everything. Yesterday there was a very important meeting in the Health Commission, and all the Regions are evaluating whether it is appropriate to produce a common bill to ask for insurance for the next three years an additional loan of at least 4 billion a year, because frankly it is a great pity that very efficient health systems such as the Veneto and the Apulian ones which are improving visibly are then choked by lack of resources”. (HANDLE).

