iVRy Launches PSVR2 SteamVR Driver as a Preview, Expanding PC VR Gaming with PSVR2 Headset

iVRy Launches PSVR2 Driver on Steam as a Preview

iVRy, a leading developer in virtual reality technology, has recently released their highly-anticipated PSVR2 driver on the Steam platform as a preview. With the PSVR2 Premium Edition DLC of the iVRy SteamVR driver, users can now connect their PSVR2 headset to their PC to play PC VR games such as SteamVR, significantly expanding the possibilities for virtual reality gaming.

The announcement was made by iVRy on Twitter, where they shared the Steam store page for the PSVR2 DLC. While the release date for the driver is yet to be announced, this early launch serves as a test to gauge whether Valve, the operator of the Steam platform, will approve the software for sale. It also aims to generate public interest and excitement surrounding the upcoming official release.

According to iVRy’s development progress report on the 121st day, the Alpha version of the driver already enables users to display the SteamVR lobby screen and play PC VR masterpiece “Half-Life: Alyx” on the PSVR2 headset at a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, complex hardware support is required, and additional devices may be added in the future to support DisplayPort AUX channels.

It is important to note that the current iVRy SteamVR PSVR2 driver does not utilize the PSVR2’s own inside-out camera for motion tracking. Instead, it supports Nolo VR or Valve lighthouse for 6DoF tracking and related controllers, both of which employ the outside-in tracking method. For Nolo VR, users need to place the positioning ball on the PSVR2 headset, although the specific installation method is yet to be announced by the developer.

To avoid any unnecessary purchases, iVRy advises interested players to refrain from buying a VirtualLink interface adapter. As the launch date approaches, a PSVR2-specific version of the interface adapter will be available, equipped with DP 1.4 and USB3 ports.

The iVRy SteamVR Driver (PSVR2 Premium Edition) boasts several impressive features, including support for all PSVR2 display modes, image quality and performance adjustment options, seamless integration with SteamVR without the need for additional settings, built-in SteamVR console layer for easy driver settings changes in the VR space, and compatibility with NoloVR and Valve lighthouse for 6DOF tracking and motion controllers. Additionally, it supports most HTC Vive and Oculus Rift games, as supported by the LibreVR Revive app.

The release of iVRy’s PSVR2 driver on the Steam platform demonstrates their commitment to pushing the boundaries of virtual reality gaming and providing users with an enhanced and immersive VR experience. With the anticipation building, gamers and VR enthusiasts eagerly await the official release of the driver, promising even greater possibilities for the future of virtual reality gaming.

