Women’s breasts are put to the test by breastfeeding, losing weight or gaining weight. Cosmetic surgery is not the only possible solution. Targeted exercise and the right diet can firm up the décolleté.

It is possible to counteract the problem of breast loss. And we can already do it with some tricks without particular physical efforts. Check your posture and stand as upright as possible it allows you to open up the bust and reduce the risk of sagging of the breasts, caused by the rounded back. Getting to the heart of the matter, sport is the right choice to obtain tonic results and stabilize them over time. Various sports, such as dance, yoga, swimming certainly help to carry out the toning movements. They are excellent allies to maintain correct posture.

However, with more specific exercises it is possible to obtain results aimed at the desired purpose. The recommended workout is the circuit to be done at least once a week to get results after a month. For each exercise, the repetitions to be performed are twelve and the circuit must be repeated three times. If, on the other hand, you have a gym, the bench and the weights guarantee the success of the enterprise. We work the top and the outer sides lying on it using the barbell. We perform the exercises maintaining the posture and carrying out the right repetitions. And if we don’t have a gym, no excuses! you can work at home. We do the same exercise, lying on the ground with a dumbbell in each hand, or with chest pulls, standing up, with the weights in our hands.

Hydration and proper nutrition allies of the breast

The breast is made up of fat, therefore the nutritional aspect must be taken into consideration. We don’t necessarily have to deprive our body of all fats and sugars because the risk is precisely that of having the opposite effect sought in diets. It is necessary to prefer i good fats and nourish our fatty tissues, even the breasts. Green light to vegetable oils, oilseeds, almonds, hazelnuts, nuts, fruit and fish.

Proper nutrition and hydration improve the aesthetics of the breasts through skin elasticity. They contribute to harmonious development and help the functioning of the mammary gland. There The recommended diet is rich in vegetables and fresh and dried fruit, because in this way vitamins and minerals are integrated. Even the weight, however, plays an important role for the breast and its beauty. Excessive gains and weight loss threaten skin elasticity and the tone of the tissue that covers the mammary gland. In short, the right mix consists of three ingredients: constancy, balanced diet and physical activity. This is the only way to be sure of maintaining healthy breast tissue and toned muscles.

