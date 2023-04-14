news-txt”>

The stylized silhouettes of three cars – Ferrari, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo – which represent the excellence of Made in Italy and of the motoring supply chain, which in the Emilia-Romagna Motor Valley has 16,500 companies and over 90,000 employees, with a turnover of 16 billion and exports of 7 billion. Accompanied by the slogan ‘Pure Passion’. It is the official poster, created by Aci, of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix, which will be held in Imola over the weekend of 19-21 May.

“We are proud – says the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini – to host the first of the two Italian rounds of the Formula 1 World Championship in Emilia-Romagna. Passion, commitment, innovation and technical excellence: the poster well represents the values ​​of our Motor Valley, cornerstone of Made in Italy, a motoring district unique in the world, where some of the biggest motoring brands, known everywhere, were born and operate.And the Grand Prix will again this year not only be a great sporting event, but also an opportunity unique to promote the excellence of Emilia-Romagna and the country, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and ICE.A team effort that also sees the territory as the protagonist “.

In fact, everything takes place within the context of an agreement that will see the Grand Prix take place in Imola until 2025 and which involves, in addition to the Region and the Government, also the Municipality of Imola, Con.Ami, Automobil Club d’Italia and the organizers of the Formula One World Championship. (HANDLE).