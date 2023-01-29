news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SASSARI, JAN 29 – “Alfredo has very low potassium values ​​and has lost a further kilo, he now weighs 73 kg.



We have increased the therapy to avoid arrhythmia and cardiac fibrillation which could be fatal. He must be transferred to a suitable facility”. The cardiologist Angelica Milia, Alfredo Cospito’s trusted doctor, launches a further alarm on the health conditions of the prisoner on hunger strike for 102 days. (ANSA).

