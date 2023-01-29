Home Health Doctor Cospito, risks fibrillation and must be transferred – Ultima Ora
Health

Doctor Cospito, risks fibrillation and must be transferred – Ultima Ora

by admin
Doctor Cospito, risks fibrillation and must be transferred – Ultima Ora
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SASSARI, JAN 29 – “Alfredo has very low potassium values ​​and has lost a further kilo, he now weighs 73 kg.

We have increased the therapy to avoid arrhythmia and cardiac fibrillation which could be fatal. He must be transferred to a suitable facility”. The cardiologist Angelica Milia, Alfredo Cospito’s trusted doctor, launches a further alarm on the health conditions of the prisoner on hunger strike for 102 days. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy