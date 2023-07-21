Doctor recommends: “Just slap fries in when it’s hot”

When the temperatures keep climbing and the holiday becomes almost unbearable, we ask ourselves: What do I have to pay attention to so that my body can cope?

Probably the most unusual tip: French fries and salami

When we sweat, we not only lose fluids, but also many important salts. If we drink a lot, we dilute our blood. The diluted blood and the diluted electrolytes really mess up the body, says Thomas Küpper, travel medicine specialist at the University Hospital of RWTH Aachen University. This can lead to collapse.

“Just throw in some nice salty fries,” advises the travel doctor. The mineral is also important when drinking: “A rule of thumb is: Salt belongs in every third liter.” You then drink a sports electrolyte drink or mix the water with electrolyte powder, which you can also use for diarrhea and get it in the pharmacy.

Thomas Küpper’s favorite salt spring: “I prefer a nice piece of salami or something similar for dinner.”

Well-known and yet important: drink a lot

The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) advises us to drink around two to three liters a day. Because we sweat out a lot of fluid. Ideally, the refill consists of water, (chilled) teas without added sugar or juice spritzers. It is best to empty a glass every hour – even if you are not thirsty. Because it only starts when the body has already lost too much fluid.

Not that easy: stay nice and cool

Travel doctor Thomas Küpper advises all vacationers: “Get out of the direct sun.” Preferably in a place where there is a breeze. Because moving air cools the body down.

Light-colored clothing made of viscose, thin cotton, linen or silk with a loose cut is also helpful. According to the BZgA, the air can circulate and the skin cool down.

Speaking of which: who can sleep well in the heat if there is no air conditioning? The BzGA has an unusual tip for this: take a hot-water bottle or other container to bed with you – no kidding. However, filled with cold water.

Cool towels on the forehead, lower legs or forearms can also draw heat away from the body. Or put sheets and nightwear in a plastic bag in the freezer for a moment, if you have one at the accommodation.

