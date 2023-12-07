European Forum of Farm Animal Breeders (EFFAB) Welcomes Proposal to Improve Animal Transport Conditions in EU

The European Forum of Farm Animal Breeders (EFFAB) has expressed its support for the proposed legislation to improve the transport conditions of animals in the European Union. The proposal, presented by the European Commission, aims to ensure the well-being of dogs and cats in their breeding places, shelters, and pet stores, and will establish minimum standards for the entire EU.

EFFAB has emphasized the importance of animal welfare at every stage of their lives, highlighting the need for viable, science-based solutions to improve animal welfare and achieve more sustainable animal husbandry systems. However, they have raised concerns about the lack of flexibility in travel and rest times, temperature limits, and the lack of recognition of the special health status of breeding animals.

The breeders explained that the transportation of animals is essential for the spread of genetic improvement and that it is a crucial part of the breeding process. They emphasized the need for equitable access to progress driven by genetics and the importance of spreading this progress within the EU and partnering with third countries to contribute to the global sustainability of livestock farming.

The EFFAB’s statement comes in response to the new legislation proposed by the European Commission, which represents the largest European reform in the area of ​​animal welfare in the last two decades. The proposal will not only affect the 1.6 million animals transported in the EU each year but also all those involved in the sale and purchase of dogs and cats from breeding to the sale in stores or online.

Animal welfare is a major concern for EFFAB farm animal breeders, and they emphasize the necessity of protecting animals in the best possible way. As the proposed legislation moves forward, EFFAB is seeking to ensure that the specific needs of reproductive animals are taken into account and addressed in the final legislation. EFE