Six Chivas players who do not enter into plans for 2024

Chivas de Guadalajara are analyzing the future for the 2024 Clausura Tournament with the aim of improving its performance following the failure in the Apertura 2023. The board, led by Amaury Vergara and sports director Fernando Hierro, is looking to assemble a squad focused on achieving positive results after being eliminated in the Quarterfinals. Coach Veljko Paunović, who has fallen short of expectations in his second campaign, is in need of several key pieces to improve the team’s performance.

During the Apertura 2023, Chivas coach Veljko Paunovic faced criticism for his approaches in different matches, which ended in disappointing results. The team faced unexpected losses against leading teams of the campaign, including América, Tigres, Monterrey, and the UNAM Pumas. As a result, the team is looking to make changes ahead of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.

There are several players who do not fit into Chivas’ plans for 2024. Hiram Mier, Jesús “el Chapo” Sánchez, Daniel Ríos, Alexis Vega, Cristian “el Chicote” Calderón, and Víctor “el Pocho” Guzmán are among the players who may be leaving the team for different reasons.

According to reports, Paunovic has decided to stay with Chivas for the next tournament. He has given Fernando Hierro specific requests for cleaning up the locker room and bringing in specific reinforcements to compete more effectively for a championship.

The future of Chivas de Guadalajara remains uncertain as the team looks to make significant changes following its underwhelming performance in the Apertura 2023. The coaching staff, along with the board, is working to orchestrate a squad that is more competitive and geared towards success in the upcoming Clausura Tournament.

