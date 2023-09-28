Misery at Chivas: Roberto Gomez Junco defends Veljko Paunovic amidst team’s crisis

Sports Journalist Roberto Gomez Junco Defends Chivas Technical Director Veljko Paunovic After Defeat

Sports journalist Roberto Gomez Junco, a member of the ESPN network, has come forward to defend Veljko Paunovic, the technical director of the Chivas del Guadalajara team in the Liga MX, following their recent loss against Mazatlan FC in the 11th round of matches.

During an appearance on ESPN program ‘Futbol Picante’, Gomez Junco criticized the players of Chivas for their attitude on the field, particularly their performance after going four games without a win in the current Apertura 2023 tournament.

“I think the footballers are already tired of Paunovic, he already put them to work for six or 4 months, which is how long the tournament lasts, so for another 4 months they no longer want to work, they are already tired, that’s how I see them,” said Gomez Junco.

Gomez Junco directly pointed out the Chivas players as the main culprits for the team’s crisis. He highlighted that they no longer seem motivated to work with their coach, Veljko Paunovic, after a string of poor performances.

“Chivas, now anyone defeats this team, I think they are no longer convinced of Paunovic. Collectively they no longer put forward the arguments they used to and the individual teams are not going to get them ahead, against opponents who have many better players,” added Gomez Junco.

Roberto Gomez Junco is known for his direct and honest analysis of sports events. Born on May 4, 1990, in the city of Los Mochis, he has a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West. With professional experience in radio and television, Gomez Junco has been a part of the team of reporters for the newspaper EL DEBATE since 2015, covering local and national sports leagues and tournaments. He has covered events such as the Mexican Pacific League (LMP), LMP all-star games, the Sub-Child Baseball World Cup -15 Sinaloa 2014, the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit (CIBACOPA), the Ascenso MX Soccer League, and the Second Division Premier Soccer League.