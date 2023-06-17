Home » Doctor, what really helps against iron deficiency?
Health

Doctor, what really helps against iron deficiency?

by admin
Doctor, what really helps against iron deficiency?

Iron plays an important role in many biochemical processes in our body and is particularly important for oxygen transport. A lack of iron weakens, makes you tired, lacks concentration and manifests itself in many other often unspecific symptoms. Patients are depressed and exhausted, suffer from headaches, hair loss and dizziness and find it difficult to defend themselves against infections, because the immune system also needs iron very urgently. When we have blood somewhere in the body

See also  Medicines: the single European market is coming. Faster approval times, 8-year patent protection and corporate incentives. The EU Commission presents the proposal to reform the sector. Here are all the news

You may also like

Majorino and Borghetti (Pd): “Our campaign to denounce...

here are the most popular “medical” apps –...

Riding an e-bike: study shows positive effects on...

A corruption-saving law: what is in the Nordio-branded...

Cherry cake with crumble, nuts and pudding in...

Sunscreen, spread well

found a possible cause of chemoresistance. « Medicine...

SUP and canoeing in Hamburg off the beaten...

A drink a day keeps the cardiologist away,...

Lilly Germany Foundation recognizes three initiatives for better...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy