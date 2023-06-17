Doctor, what really helps against iron deficiency?

14
Iron plays an important role in many biochemical processes in our body and is particularly important for oxygen transport. A lack of iron weakens, makes you tired, lacks concentration and manifests itself in many other often unspecific symptoms. Patients are depressed and exhausted, suffer from headaches, hair loss and dizziness and find it difficult to defend themselves against infections, because the immune system also needs iron very urgently. When we have blood somewhere in the body
See also Medicines: the single European market is coming. Faster approval times, 8-year patent protection and corporate incentives. The EU Commission presents the proposal to reform the sector. Here are all the news