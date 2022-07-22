“Is your family doctor unreachable?” this is the claim (which seems to have been removed from the company’s social channels), which then invites you not to worry because, with their solution, you can receive medical assistance “24/7”. The Order of Doctors: “It would be appropriate, and indeed necessary, that the advertising message was limited to highlighting the quality of the product without denigrating the professionalism and self-denial of doctors”.

The response of the President of Fnomceo, the National Federation of Medical Orders, was quick and ready. Filippo Anelli, who took pen and paper and wrote to the General Manager of Axa Insurance, Thomas Buberl.

“As President of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (FNOMCeO), a subsidiary public body of the State, exponential of the 461,000 Italian doctors and dentists, in reference to the advertising message of the” Health Solutions “product, I must definitely point out the inappropriateness of the modalities used ”ringed.

Who continues: “In fact, the message – both textual and iconic – is resolved in a gratuitous offense against medical professionals who, until proven otherwise, have ensured and ensure maximum protection of the health of their patients even at the cost of their lives. , as happened during the COVID-19 pandemic “.

“It would be appropriate, and indeed a duty – he warns – that the advertising message was limited to highlighting the quality of the product without denigrating the professionalism and self-denial of doctors, recognized at all levels and recently put to the test during the terrible pandemic experience that has overwhelmed our country “.

“I hope – he concludes – that he will promptly take the appropriate steps in order to eliminate an unacceptable message such as the one published and in any case, in the meantime, I reserve all action to protect the medical profession”.

At the moment the spot seems to have been removed from the insurance company’s social channels even if it is still online.

July 22, 2022

