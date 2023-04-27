Doctors remove a cyst weighing almost a hundred kilograms from a woman in Poland

Doctors in Poland have removed a cyst weighing almost a hundred kilograms from a patient. The fluid-filled cavity formed on an ovary of the 24-year-old woman, the university clinic in Rzeszow, southeast Poland, announced on Thursday. “The operated tumor was about a meter in diameter,” said doctor Anna Bogaczyk from the gynecology department.

At 1.58 meters, the woman weighed 182 kilograms

According to the hospital, the woman had arrived at the clinic a week ago. At a height of 1.58 meters, she weighed 182 kilos. The examinations were very difficult because the patient did not fit into the computer tomograph because of her enormous abdominal circumference.

“As a team of doctors, we only knew roughly what we were dealing with,” said Tomasz Kluz, head of gynaecology. During the operation, the doctors drained around a hundred liters of fluid and then removed the cyst. They did not find any other pathological changes in the pelvis or abdomen. The patient stated that she had not dared to go to the clinic earlier because of fear.