Cocoa, if taken in the right way and in the right quantities, can have several benefits. A new study also clarifies how cocoa can affect blood pressure.

Many nutritionists and doctors suggest not to deprive yourself of the “dark chocolate square”. Not just the chocolate it has a very positive effect on mood, but as already demonstrated it can have several other benefits thanks especially to the fact that it contains natural antioxidants.

In addition, it was recently published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition a new studio related to how the cacao may have an influence on blood pressure. The study, conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Surrey, enriches knowledge about effects of cacao on the organismclarifying some points.

There have been several previous studies aimed at proving this the beneficial effect mainly gods flavonols contained in the cacao. I flavonols are the main existing type of flavonoidsas well as natural antioxidants. They have a positive influence on the organism and succeed in to reduce the onset of cardiovascular diseases thanks to various mechanisms that have long intrigued medicine and science.

It is also true however that some beneficial effects of the cacao they only occur under certain conditions, as researchers at the University of Surrey have shown.

Caco and blood pressure: when is it “really” good?

In conducting experiments on eleven healthy people, researchers at the University of Surrey asked them to consume six capsules containing flavonols from cacao or six placebo capsules. With the necessary analyzes and measurements, the scholars have noticed how the levels of blood pressure and arterial stiffness tended to drop in subjects who consumed cocoa flavonols. However, solo if in subjects with high levels of stiffness and pressure. In the others, however, with regular levels, non changes were found.

The positive impact of cocoa flavanols on our cardiovascular system, particularly on blood vessel function and blood pressure, is undeniable.

The university professor in charge of the study, Christian Heiss explained, confirming i benefits of the flavanoli, which actually manage to lower blood pressure and limit arterial stiffness. However, the study introduces a new awareness: the benefits of flavonols only occur in individuals who have already high blood pressure and arterial stiffness levels.