Wholemeal pasta is an increasingly frequent choice in the diet of Italians, over 53% of people in Italy prefer it for its health benefits and taste. Then an ever increasing number of doctors and nutritionists recommend including pasta, rice and whole grains in the diet.

It is obtained from a mixture of whole durum wheat semolina and water, without using the refining process that the flour used in non-wholemeal pasta tolerates. In this way all the parts of the grain of wheat and the related qualities are maintained. In addition to the best known, that of wheat, there are several variations, such as spelled, barley, oats, corn and many others.

Does eating wholemeal pasta make you lose weight? Here is the truth. “Absurd”

The greatest advantage is certainly the fact that it gives a better supply of fibres, mineral salts and vitamins, due to the greater wealth of nutrients, phyto-elements and oligominerals which are usually left in the refining of white flour. The larger amount of fiber and protein, in particular, makes wholemeal pasta a great choice for vegetarians and vegans who usually consume little protein during the day.

The benefits are especially emphasized at the intestinal level, thanks to the presence of fibers, in fact, greater compliance will be observed. The consumption of this type of food is very valid, also to prevent the risk of getting diabetes, preventing glycemic peaks, cardiovascular diseases and various types of tumors. It is particularly recommended for those who follow a diet aimed at controlling or reducing weight because, thanks to the presence of fibres, this pasta gives a greater sense of fullness and slows down the absorption of carbohydrates. Furthermore, compared to white flour-based pasta, wholemeal pasta ensures a lower concentration of carbohydrates and, therefore, fewer calories.

The almost common thought that pasta makes you gain weight is in any case wrong. Lastly, according to recent studies, consuming pasta and especially wholemeal pasta is good for the body, as long as it is in the right doses and without adding overly fatty condiments.