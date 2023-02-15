Resident Evil 7: Resident Evil was a huge success in virtual reality, so it wasn’t surprising when Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil Village’s free PlayStation VR2 update would launch on February 22 alongside Sony’s new headset. Especially surprising. Its latest trailer does give us what it looks like to be another treat.

Today’s trailer not only showcases how PS VR2 will enhance Resident Evil Village’s most memorable moments, but also highlights some of the new features the update brings. Examples of the latter include being able to view a map instantly, dual wielding weapons and/or flashlights, being able to punch things, check objects off the menu, or even a shooting range to practice your eye-hand coordination. This all looks pretty cool, so the icing on Lady Dimitrescu’s cake is that a demo of the PlayStation VR2 mode will also be coming next Wednesday, just in case you haven’t bought this awesome game yet.