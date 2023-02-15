Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate at a high level and spot prices rise steadily

On the 14th, thread futures opened at 3992 at 2305 and closed at 4013, with a maximum of 4030 and a minimum of 3961, a drop of 18 or 0.45%;Hot roll2305 opened 4098 closed 4111 highest 4134 lowest 4063 fell 7 or 0.17%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 841 and closed at 848 at noon, the highest at 851 and the lowest at 836 or 5 or 0.59%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2686.5 and closed at 2684, the highest at 2699.5 and the lowest at 2665, down 24 or 0.89%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and rising, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4040 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4130 yuan, up 30 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4180 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4050 yuan, up 20 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4120 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4104 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.